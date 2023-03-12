Report: Star RB being shopped in trade talks

Dalvin Cook is coming off his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season, but he may wind up trying for his fifth with a new team.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that there are multiple teams around the NFL that believe the Vikings have had trade discussions centered on Cook.

Cook will count roughly $8 million against the salary cap next season. The latest figures from Spotrac show that the Vikings are projected to be over the cap, so they are looking for ways to shed salary. Cook underwent surgery after the season to address a lingering shoulder issue, so Minnesota may not be able to cut him without having to pay him.

That is why it would make sense for the Vikings to explore a trade. Fowler also notes that they want to re-sign Alexander Mattison, who is likely to earn a starting job somewhere next season.

Cook rushed for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns last season while playing in all 17 games. He added 295 receiving yards and two scores through the air. He has averaged 4.7 yards per carry during his career and been one of the most explosive players in the league when healthy.

Cook is not the only Pro Bowl running back who may be available via trade.