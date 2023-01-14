Damar Hamlin meets up with Bills ahead of playoff opener

Damar Hamlin made another milestone in his recovery Saturday by visiting the Buffalo Bills in person ahead of the team’s playoff opener.

Bills linebacker Matt Milano shared an image of Hamlin on campus with teammates in Orchard Park, one day before the team faces Miami in the AFC wild-card round.

From Matt Milano's Instagram story. Damar Hamlin. Unbelievable. Appears he is back "on campus" in Orchard Park. pic.twitter.com/toSCQI2b64 — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 14, 2023

Hamlin was discharged from the hospital this week just nine days after going into cardiac arrest on the field during a game in Cincinnati. Even though he had to be resuscitated on the field, his prognosis appears to be good and he certainly looks to be in good spirits.

Hamlin obviously will not be playing anytime soon, if at all, but even being around the facility should be a big boost to the Bills. It is not known if he will be in attendance for Sunday’s game, but even if he isn’t, he will certainly be watching and reacting from somewhere.