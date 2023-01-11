Damar Hamlin hits another huge recovery milestone

Damar Hamlin spent nine nights in the hospital after he collapsed on the field during the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals last week, and the defensive back is finally going home.

Hamlin on Monday was transferred from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to Buffalo General Medical Center. He remained under the care of doctors there for two nights. On Wednesday, the Bills announced that Hamlin “went through a comprehensive medical evaluation” and was discharged. The 24-year-old will now continue to rehab at home and with his team.

An amazing Damar Hamlin update. pic.twitter.com/GyP2uDQry0 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 11, 2023

Doctors said earlier in the week that Hamlin was transferred to Buffalo a lot sooner than initially expected. His physical recovery has been remarkably quick given the circumstances, and Hamlin has demonstrated that his brain function is intact as well. The latter was a major concern after he needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati.

It is unclear if Hamlin will be able to play football again, but he undoubtedly feels fortunate to be alive. He tweeted some great live reactions to Buffalo’s performance against the New England Patriots on Sunday.