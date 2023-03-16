Bills GM provides update on Damar Hamlin’s recovery

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane provided an encouraging update on the health of safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin had a cardiac episode and collapsed on the field during a Week 17 game in Cincinnati and had to be revived on the field. Two months later, Beane said that while it is too soon to say anything conclusive, Hamlin is “trending in the right direction” toward being able to play again.

Brandon Beane said he visited with safety Damar Hamlin a couple of days ago and that he definitely has the intention to play. Beane knows Hamlin has at least one more doctor visit lined up, but that it's "trending in the right direction." — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) March 16, 2023

Hamlin made clear that despite the incident, he fully intends to try to return to the NFL. The 24-year-old will obviously need the medical clearance to do so, but Beane makes it sound like Hamlin is going through that process during the offseason.

While there is no certainty of Hamlin’s return, he is a betting favorite for one notable award, so some are clearly expecting him to be back.