Damar Hamlin takes another massive step in his recovery

January 6, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Damar Hamlin without a helmet

Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (31) on field against the Kansas City Chiefs during warm ups before an AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The news surrounding Damar Hamlin has been overwhelming positive over the past few days, and the Buffalo Bills defensive back took another huge step in his recovery on Friday morning.

Hamlin had his breathing tube removed overnight on Thursday, according to the Bills. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media says Hamlin has spoken to multiple teammates via FaceTime and even delivered a message to the entire group.

Doctors said on Thursday that Hamlin still needed the breathing tube but was able to communicate in writing. The 24-year-old asked a great question when he finally woke up.

Hamlin collapsed on the field following a collision in the first quarter Buffalo’s “Monday Night Football” game against the Bengals. He suffered a cardiac arrest and had his heartbeat restored by medical personnel at Paycor Stadium. Doctors clarified on Thursday that Hamlin initially had a pulse and lost it while surrounded by medical personnel, who administered CPR.

The immediate action saved not only Hamlin’s life but also his neurological function.

