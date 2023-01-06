Damar Hamlin takes another massive step in his recovery

The news surrounding Damar Hamlin has been overwhelming positive over the past few days, and the Buffalo Bills defensive back took another huge step in his recovery on Friday morning.

Hamlin had his breathing tube removed overnight on Thursday, according to the Bills. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media says Hamlin has spoken to multiple teammates via FaceTime and even delivered a message to the entire group.

This is amazing: For the first time, #Bills S Damar Hamlin is addressing the team via Facetime. The breathing tube is out, and he’s spent the morning speaking to various teammates on Facetime. Now, he’s delivering a message to the entire group, I’m told. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2023

Doctors said on Thursday that Hamlin still needed the breathing tube but was able to communicate in writing. The 24-year-old asked a great question when he finally woke up.

Hamlin collapsed on the field following a collision in the first quarter Buffalo’s “Monday Night Football” game against the Bengals. He suffered a cardiac arrest and had his heartbeat restored by medical personnel at Paycor Stadium. Doctors clarified on Thursday that Hamlin initially had a pulse and lost it while surrounded by medical personnel, who administered CPR.

The immediate action saved not only Hamlin’s life but also his neurological function.