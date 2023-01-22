 Skip to main content
Look: Damar Hamlin arrives at stadium for Bills-Bengals game

January 22, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Damar Hamlin in a headband

Sep 19, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (31) walks off the field after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills on Sunday got a major emotional boost for their Divisional Round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Damar Hamlin was at Highmark Stadium for his team’s big game. The defensive back was shown during the CBS pregame show getting a ride to the locker room area. Hamlin’s mother and younger brother were also in attendance.

There were rumblings that Hamlin would be in the building for last week’s wild-card game against the Miami Dolphins, but doctors did not give him the green light. The fact that he was at Highmark Stadium on Sunday was yet another great sign for his recovery.

Hamlin was discharged from the hospital nine days after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field in Week 17. He has had some great reactions on Twitter while watching his team play, and he now gets to see all of the action in person.

