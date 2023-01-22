Look: Damar Hamlin arrives at stadium for Bills-Bengals game

The Buffalo Bills on Sunday got a major emotional boost for their Divisional Round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Damar Hamlin was at Highmark Stadium for his team’s big game. The defensive back was shown during the CBS pregame show getting a ride to the locker room area. Hamlin’s mother and younger brother were also in attendance.

Damar Hamlin and his family are in the building for the @BuffaloBills today pic.twitter.com/s3GzJqYl6e — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) January 22, 2023

There were rumblings that Hamlin would be in the building for last week’s wild-card game against the Miami Dolphins, but doctors did not give him the green light. The fact that he was at Highmark Stadium on Sunday was yet another great sign for his recovery.

Hamlin was discharged from the hospital nine days after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field in Week 17. He has had some great reactions on Twitter while watching his team play, and he now gets to see all of the action in person.