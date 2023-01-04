Damar Hamlin’s family has message for those attacking Tee Higgins

Higgins caught a pass in the first quarter of his Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 17 game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night and turned up field to gain more yardage before being tackled by Hamlin. Higgins lowered his shoulder and drove his body into Hamlin’s chest in what was a typical football move. But the results were completely atypical. Hamlin got up after the tackle, took a step, and then collapsed to the ground.

Hamlin’s heart had stopped and he had to be revived by the emergency medical team that was attending the game.

While nearly all of the attention after the incident was on Hamlin and the status of the Bills safety, some people began to criticize Higgins for injuring his opponent.

The Bengals wide receiver was distraught about the situation after the game.

#Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins just left locker room looked distraught and hugged his mom before leaving the stadium — Richard Skinner (@Local12Skinny) January 3, 2023

Jordon Rooney, a friend of Hamlin and the safety’s marketing representative, said Wednesday that the Hamlin family is frustrated with any backlash towards Higgins and want it to stop.

Jordon Rooney added Damar Hamlin’s family is frustrated with backlash toward Bengals WR Tee Higgins & want it to stop. Rooney noted Damar Hamlin was only resuscitated once — at the stadium & docs have seen what they wanted to see overnight but no timeline for condition upgrade. https://t.co/y4lxWL8YWF — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 4, 2023

“Tee Higgins has reached out multiple times. He’s went above and beyond to show that he’s supportive,” Rooney told WLWT’s Meredith Stutz. “He has shown that he’s a great human being.”

Higgins participated in his team’s practice on Wednesday. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday that Higgins “has handled it well.”

Higgins has been having an excellent season for Cincinnati. He has 73 catches for 1,022 yards and 7 touchdowns this season.

The Bills on Wednesday shared an encouraging update regarding Higgins’ status.