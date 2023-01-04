 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, January 4, 2023

Damar Hamlin’s family has message for those attacking Tee Higgins

January 4, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Tee Higgins in his Bengals uniform

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Damar Hamlin’s family has a message for those who are attacking Tee Higgins.

Higgins caught a pass in the first quarter of his Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 17 game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night and turned up field to gain more yardage before being tackled by Hamlin. Higgins lowered his shoulder and drove his body into Hamlin’s chest in what was a typical football move. But the results were completely atypical. Hamlin got up after the tackle, took a step, and then collapsed to the ground.

Hamlin’s heart had stopped and he had to be revived by the emergency medical team that was attending the game.

While nearly all of the attention after the incident was on Hamlin and the status of the Bills safety, some people began to criticize Higgins for injuring his opponent.

The Bengals wide receiver was distraught about the situation after the game.

Jordon Rooney, a friend of Hamlin and the safety’s marketing representative, said Wednesday that the Hamlin family is frustrated with any backlash towards Higgins and want it to stop.

“Tee Higgins has reached out multiple times. He’s went above and beyond to show that he’s supportive,” Rooney told WLWT’s Meredith Stutz. “He has shown that he’s a great human being.”

Higgins participated in his team’s practice on Wednesday. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday that Higgins “has handled it well.”

Higgins has been having an excellent season for Cincinnati. He has 73 catches for 1,022 yards and 7 touchdowns this season.

The Bills on Wednesday shared an encouraging update regarding Higgins’ status.

Article Tags

Damar HamlinTee Higgins
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus