Damar Hamlin refused to answer 1 question during interview

Damar Hamlin gave his first major interview since his significant medical situation occurred on “Monday Night Football” on January 2, and there was one question he was unwilling to answer.

Hamlin spoke with Michael Strahan for an interview that appeared on “Good Morning America.” Strahan noted that Hamlin was young, in good shape, and seemingly in good health. Considering all that, he asked Hamlin what doctors say led the young safety to suffer cardiac arrest after making a tackle in the Buffalo Bills’ Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin contemplated the question for a while and then declined to answer.

“You’re 24, peak physical condition … how did doctors describe what happened to you?” Strahan asked.

Hamlin said “ummm,” then paused for several seconds. “That’s something I’m going to stay away from.”

Strahan followed up and asked whether Hamlin had ever had any signs of having heart problems.

“Honestly, no. I’ve always been a healthy, young, fit, energetic human being. It was something that we’re still processing and still talking through with my doctors just to see what everything was,” Hamlin said.

What happened to Hamlin was extremely unusual. Football players have suffered all sorts of injuries on the field. Some players have suffered serious injuries to their neck and spine. But seeing a player go into cardiac arrest after making a tackle is extremely unusual.

Even though he had to be revived on the field, Hamlin, a 6th-round pick in 2021, says that he hopes to one day play football again.