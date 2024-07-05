Damar Hamlin got the better of Tom Brady during beach football game

A Damar Hamlin defensive highlight against Tom Brady at a beach football game probably wasn’t on anyone’s NFL offseason bingo card, but it recently occurred.

Brady, Hamlin, and several other NFL stars played some pick-up football on Thursday at Michael Rubin’s annual Fourth of July “white party” held in the Hamptons in New York.

One play from the star-studded showdown in the sand went viral on social media. Brady tried to hit a receiver who appeared to be running a corner route but severely underthrew the pass. Hamlin intercepted it and ran the other way, much to the delight of everyone watching.

Brady’s teammate, Micah Parsons, couldn’t believe the 7-time Super Bowl winner gave up what appeared to be a pick-six.

“Come on, Tom!” Parsons was heard saying.

Tom Brady was intercepted by Damar Hamlin during a beach football game. pic.twitter.com/no7CbQQmaF — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 4, 2024

The miscue may have reignited the fire in Brady. On the very next play, Brady hit Parsons with a perfect deep ball for a touchdown.

#Cowboys Micah Parsons was upset after Tom Brady threw an interception to Damar Hamlin in Beach Football. The very next drive, Brady connects with Parsons for a touchdown like he was Randy Moss. That’s a sentence I never imagined typing 🤟 (📸/🎥: @NFL) pic.twitter.com/6yjbHThahk — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) July 4, 2024

After two years away from the NFL, Brady appears to be thoroughly enjoying his retirement.

From being linked to Brazilian influencers to getting booed at public events, Brady has had a lot going on of late.