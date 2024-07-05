 Skip to main content
Damar Hamlin got the better of Tom Brady during beach football game

July 4, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Tom Brady throwing a football on the beach

A Damar Hamlin defensive highlight against Tom Brady at a beach football game probably wasn’t on anyone’s NFL offseason bingo card, but it recently occurred.

Brady, Hamlin, and several other NFL stars played some pick-up football on Thursday at Michael Rubin’s annual Fourth of July “white party” held in the Hamptons in New York.

One play from the star-studded showdown in the sand went viral on social media. Brady tried to hit a receiver who appeared to be running a corner route but severely underthrew the pass. Hamlin intercepted it and ran the other way, much to the delight of everyone watching.

Brady’s teammate, Micah Parsons, couldn’t believe the 7-time Super Bowl winner gave up what appeared to be a pick-six.

“Come on, Tom!” Parsons was heard saying.

The miscue may have reignited the fire in Brady. On the very next play, Brady hit Parsons with a perfect deep ball for a touchdown.

After two years away from the NFL, Brady appears to be thoroughly enjoying his retirement.

From being linked to Brazilian influencers to getting booed at public events, Brady has had a lot going on of late.

Damar HamlinTom Brady
