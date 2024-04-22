Damian Lillard gets heated with Pacers guard in Game 1

Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard was scorching hot in more ways than one during his team’s Game 1 matchup Sunday against the Indiana Pacers.

Lillard got heated with Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard midway through the third quarter at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis.

Nembhard and Lillard got tangled up just as the Bucks called timeout while leading 75-56. The Bucks star took exception to the Pacers defender getting too close and gave Nembhard a light shove. The two exchanged words and had to be separated.

Damian Lillard and Andrew Nembhard have words. 👀 pic.twitter.com/5EzhlSfXe5 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 22, 2024

Perhaps Nembhard was trying to get under the 7-time All-Star’s skin after Lillard had a legendary first half against Indiana’s defense. It was worth a shot given that nothing the Pacers were doing defensively had worked so far.

Lillard erupted for 35 points in the first half on 11/19 shooting from the field to go along with 6 three-pointers. The Bucks guard basically had a full game’s worth of buckets in the opening two quarters.

Lillard nearly outscored the Pacers by himself in the first quarter, when he scored 19 points to Indiana’s 21.

LILLARD DEEP 3 AT THE BUZZER 🔥 19-point 1st Q for Dame Dolla 😤 pic.twitter.com/Ge2jffdB5B — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 21, 2024

Fans on social media went absolutely nuts reacting to Lillard’s playoff heroics.

Lillard came in knowing he had to carry a heavier burden than normal given Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury status.

The 33-year-old would likely need similar performances to ensure wins for Milwaukee. But given Lillard’s recent sobering comments about his situation with the Bucks, Dame Time sounds more than up for the challenge.