Report: Snacks Harrison to visit with Seahawks, Packers

October 5, 2020
by Larry Brown

Damon Harrison

Damon “Snacks” Harrison could be ready to join an NFL team in the near future.

Harrison is set to visit with the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday and the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, Josina Anderson reported on Monday.

Harrison was released by the Detroit Lions in February after having difficulty in Matt Patricia’s system. The 31-year-old contemplated retirement but looks like he wants to play this year.

Harrison had 49 tackles and two sacks last season for Detroit. He had 81 tackles and 3.5 sacks the year before split between the Giants and Lions.

