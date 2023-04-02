Dan Campbell says defenses have to figure out how to stop 1 play

The NFL’s competition committee recently made the surprising decision to continue allowing a quarterback sneak play that has become almost impossible to defend, and Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is looking forward to the challenge.

The Philadelphia Eagles last season regularly used as many as three players to push Jalen Hurts forward on quarterback sneaks, which made short-yardage conversions almost automatic. FOX rules analyst Dean Blandino said he would be “shocked” if the NFL did not ban the so-called “tush push” play, but it will now be allowed for at least another season.

Campbell said this week that he is excited the league chose not to ban the play.

“I’m all good with it,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I’ve got no problem, man. Because here’s why, man. I think of it defensively, man, you’ve got to have a plan to stop it. And that’s what fires me up. We’re going to have a plan to stop it.”

Other coaches and coordinators probably will not be as thrilled. Hurts converted 36 of the 40 “tush push” sneaks the Eagles attempted last season. One prominent coach promised to use the same approach every chance he gets if the NFL did not ban the play.

Campbell is an enthusiastic guy who has outperformed expectations in Detroit, but this may be his most challenging task to date.