 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, April 2, 2023

Dan Campbell says defenses have to figure out how to stop 1 play

April 2, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Dan Campbell on the sideline

Aug 28, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches the third quarter action against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers won 19-9. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL’s competition committee recently made the surprising decision to continue allowing a quarterback sneak play that has become almost impossible to defend, and Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is looking forward to the challenge.

The Philadelphia Eagles last season regularly used as many as three players to push Jalen Hurts forward on quarterback sneaks, which made short-yardage conversions almost automatic. FOX rules analyst Dean Blandino said he would be “shocked” if the NFL did not ban the so-called “tush push” play, but it will now be allowed for at least another season.

Campbell said this week that he is excited the league chose not to ban the play.

“I’m all good with it,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I’ve got no problem, man. Because here’s why, man. I think of it defensively, man, you’ve got to have a plan to stop it. And that’s what fires me up. We’re going to have a plan to stop it.”

Other coaches and coordinators probably will not be as thrilled. Hurts converted 36 of the 40 “tush push” sneaks the Eagles attempted last season. One prominent coach promised to use the same approach every chance he gets if the NFL did not ban the play.

Campbell is an enthusiastic guy who has outperformed expectations in Detroit, but this may be his most challenging task to date.

Article Tags

Dan CampbellDetroit LionsNFL rules
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus