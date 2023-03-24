NFL makes surprising decision regarding famous Eagles play

The NFL and its competition committee made a fairly surprising decision about a possible rule change Thursday that the Philadelphia Eagles will probably be very happy with.

The competition committee did not list the Eagles’ controversial quarterback sneak play on its list of rule proposals and bylaws to be considered ahead of the 2023 season, according to Kalyn Kahler of The Athletic. That means the play, which allows multiple players to line up behind quarterback Jalen Hurts and essentially push him forward on a quarterback sneak, will still be permitted for at least another year.

The rule allowing ballcarriers to be pushed was thought to be on the chopping block for next season. Many across the league objected to it, claiming that it turned the play into a rugby scrum instead of showcasing players’ athleticism. The Eagles were successful 36 of the 40 times they attempted the play in 2022, and one coach claimed he was going to run the play constantly if it was not banned.

Essentially, any team employing this sort of quarterback sneak strategy will safely convert far more often than not, regardless of what the defense does about it. That may get the rule revisited after the 2023 season, but for now, the Eagles are free and clear to keep pushing Hurts past the marker.