Dan Campbell threatens staff changes after Lions’ loss

October 2, 2022
by Grey Papke
Dan Campbell on the sideline

Aug 28, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches the third quarter action against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers won 19-9. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions lead the NFL in points scored per game. Unfortunately, they also lead in points allowed, which is why the team is 1-3.

Sunday’s 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks raised more questions for coach Dan Campbell, as his team put up 45 points in a losing effort. After the game, Campbell was asked about changes on the defensive side of the ball, and even left staff reshuffles on the table.

It’s tough to say which changes Campbell and the Lions could even make. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has been viewed as a rising star in the industry, and Campbell made clear how much he values Glenn prior to the season. The Lions’ defense has been so bad, however, that it’s tough to imagine the team doing nothing.

The Lions’ defensive performances are made more exasperating by the offense. They’ve been great all season, and even kept it going without key players in Week 4. That unit has done its part, but the defense has not held its own.

.

