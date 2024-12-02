Dan Campbell has great reaction to Lions star’s social media mishap

Detroit Lions star Jahmyr Gibbs provided a great example last week of why social media gives coaches nightmares, but Dan Campbell insists he is not sweating his running back’s careless blunder.

Gibbs shared a photo of himself on TikTok last week that appeared to pull the curtain back on some sensitive information. The speedy playmaker was standing in front of a whiteboard in the Lions’ running back room that had all sorts of plays and lingo written on it.

Jahmyr Gibbs just leaked the Lions plays by posting this photo on social media. pic.twitter.com/2Fcrnu7QlO — FB_Helmet_Guy (@FB_Helmet_Guy) November 30, 2024

Campbell was first asked about the post on Saturday. He said he was unaware of it but that he would “rather our stuff not be out there.” Campbell offered a firm “no comment” when asked about it again the following day.

By Monday, Campbell seemed far less concerned. He told reporters the Lions have bigger issues if they lose a game because some “code words” were leaked online.

“I don’t really give a crap. If we’re gonna lose because of code words, then we’re not good enough anyway,” Campbell said. “I think we’ll just post the whole freaking playbook and every code word we’ve got. It doesn’t matter. It’s not gonna hurt us.”

Dan Campbell on Jahmyr Gibbs posting a photo: “I don’t really give a crap. If we’re gonna lose because of code words, then we’re not good enough anyway. I think we’ll just post the whole freaking playbook and every code word we’ve got. It doesn’t matter. It’s not gonna hurt us.” — Will Burchfield (@burchie_kid) December 2, 2024

Campbell also made it clear that there will be no internal discipline for Gibbs.

There is no way Campbell was fine with the bonehead move from Gibbs. The coach probably realized that him being openly annoyed with it would just breathe life into the story, however, which could explain why he changed his tune on Monday.

The Lions defeated the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving and benefitted from a disastrous sequence at the end of the game. Detroit is now preparing for a huge divisional game against the Green Bay Packers. The Lions will probably have to change a few things up thanks to Gibbs.