 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, April 8, 2022

Dan Campbell shares troubling story about player boozing before practice

April 8, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Dan Campbell on the field Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell on the field before action against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Ford Field.
Lions[/caption]

NFL teams are notoriously willing to overlook a number of things for good players, and Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell shared a story this week that helped illustrate that.

While discussing the evaluation process heading into the NFL Draft, Campbell recalled how there was a player when he was with the Miami Dolphins who “came in every day just reeking of alcohol.” Campbell, who was an assistant in Miami for five seasons, said the team tolerated a player “on a bender” because the player fulfilled all of his responsibilities and was successful. He said the player is still in the league.

The story was not a shock to anyone who follows the NFL. It was more surprising that Campbell shared those details. Even if it is obvious that NFL teams put up with a lot from players who produce, it typically goes unsaid.

Campbell is entering his second season as the head coach of the Lions. The team went 3-13-1 in his first year.

Photo: Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell on the field before action against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirthmon F. Dozier/USA TODAY NETWORK

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus