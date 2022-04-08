Dan Campbell shares troubling story about player boozing before practice

NFL teams are notoriously willing to overlook a number of things for good players, and Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell shared a story this week that helped illustrate that.

While discussing the evaluation process heading into the NFL Draft, Campbell recalled how there was a player when he was with the Miami Dolphins who “came in every day just reeking of alcohol.” Campbell, who was an assistant in Miami for five seasons, said the team tolerated a player “on a bender” because the player fulfilled all of his responsibilities and was successful. He said the player is still in the league.

Dan Campbell talked NFL draft yesterday, dropped a few hints on the Lions’ plans (maybe) while leaving the door open on just about everything, and shared this fascinating story https://t.co/E98E1tP3hD via @freep pic.twitter.com/gwULUoVdB4 — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) April 8, 2022

The story was not a shock to anyone who follows the NFL. It was more surprising that Campbell shared those details. Even if it is obvious that NFL teams put up with a lot from players who produce, it typically goes unsaid.

Campbell is entering his second season as the head coach of the Lions. The team went 3-13-1 in his first year.

Photo: Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell on the field before action against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirthmon F. Dozier/USA TODAY NETWORK