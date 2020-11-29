Tony Romo critical of Buccaneers coaches for not helping Tom Brady more

Tony Romo delivered some criticism of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ coaches while calling Sunday’s game between the Bucs and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tampa Bay got off to a slow start and trailed Kansas City 17-0 in the first quarter. Romo lamented how Tom Brady kept getting knocked down and wasn’t being put into optimal situations.

“Where’s the play action stuff to give him time? Everything’s a dropback. Screen game hasn’t been great. It’s like all this stuff that’s easy for quarterbacks … they don’t have much of it,” Romo said on the broadcast.

Criticism of the Bucs’ coaches has been the theme of the week. The Bucs lost to the Rams on Monday night, and head coach Bruce Arians criticized Brady afterwards.

Brady’s play in his first season under Arians has led some to believe the coach is not using the future Hall of Famer properly. It seems like Romo feels similarly, or at least like the Bucs could be doing a lot more to optimize things for Brady.