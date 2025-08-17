Ominous update emerges about Matthew Stafford’s back injury

The Los Angeles Rams stayed cryptic on Saturday when it came to Matthew Stafford and his injured back.

The Pro Bowl quarterback has remained mostly on the sidelines over the last month due to his lingering back issue. Rams fans got a glimmer of hope last Saturday when he worked out. According to the team, Stafford threw over 60 throws without any limitations.

The expectation then was that Stafford would be able to return to the practice field the following Monday. However, Stafford did not participate in Rams practice throughout the week.

On Saturday, reporters asked the Rams about Stafford and whether he was able to have an individual workout that day, similar to his 60-throw session from last week. According to the LA Times’ Gary Klein, a Rams official declined to comment on Stafford and told the media that Sean McVay would be addressing his recovery progress on Monday.

The non-update does not 100 percent affirm that Stafford’s injury situation has worsened. But the secrecy, coupled with Stafford missing his target return date on Monday, shows signs of a potential setback behind closed doors.

The Rams QB has a reputation for being one of the toughest QBs in the NFL. If the pain were bearable, he would likely power through it. But shaking off a back issue is much harder at age 37, even if you’re Matthew Stafford.