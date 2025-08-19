Colts name starting QB for Week 1

The Indianapolis Colts have decided on their starting quarterback heading into the 2025 season.

Daniel Jones will start in the Colts’ season opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 7, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Stephen Holder.

Holder said Colts head coach Shane Steichen has been leaning toward naming Jones the starter “for quite some time.”

The reason for my hints in recent days, is because Shane Steichen has been leaning this way for quite some time based on all indications. https://t.co/lkxa71Z5o9 — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 19, 2025

Jones, who signed a one-year, $14 million deal with Indianapolis in free agency, beat out Anthony Richardson for the starting job. Richardson missed some time earlier in the offseason with a shoulder injury, and there had been reports for months that Jones was the favorite to win the quarterback battle.

Jones went 24-44-1 as a starter with the New York Giants before being benched last season. His best season was in 2022, when he threw for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He also rushed for 708 yards and 7 touchdowns that year while leading the Giants to the playoffs.

Richardson has battled multiple injuries since the Colts drafted him with the No. 4 overall pick in 2023. The former Florida star has not played all that well when given the opportunity, either. Richardson has 11 touchdown passes compared to 13 interceptions in 15 career games.

There remains a decent chance that Richardson will play for Indy at some point during the 2025 season, especially if Jones gets off to a bad start. The Colts went 8-9 in their second season under Steichen last year and missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year. Steichen is likely coaching for his job in 2025, so he will not hesitate to make a QB change if he feels it can help the team.