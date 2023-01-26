 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, January 26, 2023

Dan Quinn makes major decision about his coaching future

January 26, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Dan Quinn looks ahead

Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlantic Falcons coach Dan Quinn speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has made a major decision regarding his future.

Quinn has informed teams that he is withdrawing from consideration for head coaching positions and will remain in his current role with the Cowboys, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Quinn is comfortable in Dallas and wants to win a Super Bowl there.

Quinn’s decision will come as a pleasant surprise to Cowboys fans and likely an unexpected setback for several teams with coaching vacancies. The Cowboys defensive coordinator took part in multiple interviews and was seen as a contender for jobs in Denver and Arizona.

Quinn went 43-42 as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons and reached the Super Bowl. This is the second consecutive offseason he has pulled his name out of head coach consideration, and a quote he offered during the season may give some insight as to why.

Article Tags

Dan Quinn
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus