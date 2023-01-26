Dan Quinn makes major decision about his coaching future

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has made a major decision regarding his future.

Quinn has informed teams that he is withdrawing from consideration for head coaching positions and will remain in his current role with the Cowboys, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Quinn is comfortable in Dallas and wants to win a Super Bowl there.

#Cowboys DC Dan Quinn informed interested teams that he is staying in Dallas, per sources. Quinn was a top candidate for the #Cardinals’ head coaching job and also interviewed with the #Colts and #Broncos. But his heart is in Dallas and he wants to win a Super Bowl there. pic.twitter.com/yl7gXtYIOv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 26, 2023

Quinn’s decision will come as a pleasant surprise to Cowboys fans and likely an unexpected setback for several teams with coaching vacancies. The Cowboys defensive coordinator took part in multiple interviews and was seen as a contender for jobs in Denver and Arizona.

Quinn went 43-42 as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons and reached the Super Bowl. This is the second consecutive offseason he has pulled his name out of head coach consideration, and a quote he offered during the season may give some insight as to why.