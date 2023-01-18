 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, January 17, 2023

Dan Quinn lands second head coach interview

January 17, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Dan Quinn looks ahead

Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlantic Falcons coach Dan Quinn speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dan Quinn’s defense put together an impressive performance on Monday night, and that may have helped him land a head coach interview.

Quinn already had an interview lined up with the Denver Broncos on Friday for their head coach vacancy. But ESPN’s Todd Archer reported Tuesday that the Indianapolis Colts have requested permission to interview Quinn as well.

Quinn, 52, is in his second season as the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. He has experience as a head coach. He was the Atlanta Falcons’ head coach from 2015-2020 and went 43-42. In his second season, he took the Falcons to the Super Bowl, where they infamously blew a 28-3 lead to the Patriots.

On Monday, Quinn’s defensive unit held the Buccaneers scoreless in the first half of the game. Dallas won 31-14.

Last year, Quinn interviewed for five head coach jobs. Now he has two lined up.

The Cowboys were 7th in the league in points allowed last season. They were fifth in the league during the regular season this year.

Article Tags

Dan QuinnIndianapolis Colts
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus