Dan Quinn lands second head coach interview

Dan Quinn’s defense put together an impressive performance on Monday night, and that may have helped him land a head coach interview.

Quinn already had an interview lined up with the Denver Broncos on Friday for their head coach vacancy. But ESPN’s Todd Archer reported Tuesday that the Indianapolis Colts have requested permission to interview Quinn as well.

The Indianapolis Colts have put in a request to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, according to multiple sources. Quinn is scheduled to interview with the Denver Broncos on Friday. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 17, 2023

Quinn, 52, is in his second season as the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. He has experience as a head coach. He was the Atlanta Falcons’ head coach from 2015-2020 and went 43-42. In his second season, he took the Falcons to the Super Bowl, where they infamously blew a 28-3 lead to the Patriots.

On Monday, Quinn’s defensive unit held the Buccaneers scoreless in the first half of the game. Dallas won 31-14.

Last year, Quinn interviewed for five head coach jobs. Now he has two lined up.

The Cowboys were 7th in the league in points allowed last season. They were fifth in the league during the regular season this year.