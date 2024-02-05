Dan Quinn confirms significant news about Eric Bieniemy

New Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn confirmed significant news about offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on Monday.

At his introductory press conference, Quinn confirmed that there would be no role for Bieniemy on his new coaching staff. That means Bieniemy becomes a coaching free agent fairly late in the hiring cycle.

New Commanders’ HC Dan Quinn said Eric Bieniemy will not return to Washington’s staff. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 5, 2024

Bieniemy’s fate appeared to be sealed when the Commanders made a big move to bring in Kliff Kingsbury as their new offensive coordinator. In theory, Bieniemy could have been retained with a lesser staff role, but that arrangement would not have made much sense for either side.

Bieniemy arrived in Washington last offseason with much fanfare, as he left his role as Kansas City’s offensive coordinator to take full control of the Commanders offense. However, the team’s offense did not show significant improvement during his lone season, which ended with serious doubts about the future of quarterback Sam Howell.

There were rumors that Bieniemy was a candidate for the Washington head coaching job, but he never appeared to be a top-tier candidate. He will now be free to seek any job he likes, and his name should come up in connection with virtually any offensive coordinator opening as long as he is available.