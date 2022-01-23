Dan Quinn may be favorite for 1 head coach position

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn appears to be certain to get a head coach position this offseason. One in particular may be lining up perfectly for him.

The Denver Broncos appear to be down to two or three finalists for their head coach position, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Quinn is widely expected to be one of those finalists.

The Denver Broncos have narrowed their head coaching search to two finalists, per source. Team interviewed 10 candidates and many are being informed tonight. Many around the league believe Dan Quinn will be one of the finalists. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 23, 2022

Quinn’s name keeps coming up in relation to the Denver job. Quinn worked as an assistant coach for Miami when current Broncos GM George Paton was director of pro personnel in Miami in 2005 and 2006, so there are existing ties. Denver also has a habit of leaning toward defensive coaches, as three of their last four head coaches came from a defensive background.

The former coach of the Atlanta Falcons has been in such demand that he has been picky about his opportunities this offseason. Denver is an attractive job, and Quinn reportedly might be in line to get it.