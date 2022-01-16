Broncos reportedly have favorite for their head coach job

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has drawn interest for head coaching jobs, and he may be the favorite to land one of them.

Quinn is expected to interview for several NFL head coaching jobs next week. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Quinn is the favorite to be named the next head coach of the Denver Broncos.

That meshes with what Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported over the weekend. La Canfora said there is a growing expectation that Quinn “will be the candidate to beat” for the Denver job.

Quinn also has a connection with Broncos general manager George Paton. Quinn was an assistant coach with the Miami Dolphins in 2005 and 2006 when Paton was director of pro personnel there.

Quinn, 51, has previous head coaching experience. He coached the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-2020 and led the team to the Super Bowl in 2016. We know of at least one team that Quinn may pass on. There has been no shortage of interest in him.

