New report clarifies top candidate’s stance on Jaguars head coach job

The Jacksonville Jaguars have not been turned down by a top head coaching candidate, or at least not yet.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn did not turn down the chance to interview for the Jaguars head coach position, according to a new report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Quinn simply does not want to do any interviews while the regular season is still ongoing, be it with Jacksonville or anyone else.

For clarity: #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn didn’t decline an interview for the #Jaguars’ head coaching job, per source. He wants to get through the regular season before doing any interviews, which is how the hiring cycle has worked in past years and will for most candidates this year. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 29, 2021

There had been a lot of chatter that the Jaguars had already missed on Quinn, though that does not appear to be true at this stage. The NFL is allowing staff members to interview with other teams before the season ends, which is a change in policy from previous years. Quinn simply does not want to take advantage of that change, and wants to do things the way they’ve been done in the past.

The Jaguars clearly aren’t struggling to land interviews with coaches who have solid pedigrees. They will simply have to wait a bit on Quinn, but it sounds likely that interview will still happen at some point.