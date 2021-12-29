Report: Notable candidate may pass on Jaguars head coaching job

The Jacksonville Jaguars are casting a wide net with their search for a new head coach, but at least one notable candidate may not be interested in the job.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has turned down a request from the Jaguars to interview for their head coach job, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It’s unclear if Quinn would be willing to interview at a later date, but he will not meet with the team during the two-week window that the NFL allows at the end of the regular season.

Cowboys’ DC Dan Quinn will not interview with the Jaguars for their HC job during the two-week window in which HC interviews are allowed, per source. Jaguars requested permission to interview Quinn earlier this week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 29, 2021

The Cowboys have clinched the NFC East and have a chance to make a deep playoff run. Quinn might simply be focused on the task at hand for the time being, or it is possible he’s not interested in the Jaguars job. The job may have more appeal to an offensive-minded coach who wants to work with Trevor Lawrence.

Quinn, 51, was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-2020. He led the team to the Super Bowl in 2014.

It will be interesting to see if Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore interviews with the Jaguars, as they also requested permission to speak with him. Jacksonville will reportedly conduct its first head coaching interview on Thursday when they bring in a former Super Bowl winner.

Photo: Oct 17, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan (Shahid Khan) watches from the sidelines during an NFL International Series game against the Miami Dolphins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports