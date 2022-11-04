Reporter shares why Dan Snyder may be ready to sell Commanders

Fans have been calling for Daniel Snyder to sell the Washington Commanders for years, but the owner has never even considered the possibility, at least publicly. Now that this seems to have changed, many are wondering what is driving that shift.

Snyder’s fellow owners appear to have played a major role in his potential exit, according to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Multiple owners have “confronted” Snyder in recent weeks pushing him to sell, and pressure has even grown on Roger Goodell, with owners telling the commissioner that the situation is untenable.

Criticism of Snyder is not new, especially from the public sphere. What is different now is the internal pressure from fellow owners. The fact that one is even willing to speak critically about Snyder in public demonstrates just how much the prevailing mood has changed.

The Commanders announced on Tuesday that Snyder is open to selling part or all of the franchise. That news comes amid mounting criticism internally, as well as reports that the organization could be under criminal investigation over some of Snyder’s alleged actions.