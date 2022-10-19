Jim Irsay seemingly doubles down on Dan Snyder remarks

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay made a set of stunning comments Tuesday in which he publicly called for Daniel Snyder’s removal as owner of the Washington Commanders. Despite the anger those remarks attracted in some circles, Irsay does not seem to have any intention of backing down.

Irsay said at the NFL owners meetings Tuesday that he believes there is “merit” to remove Snyder as owner, and that doing so would be in the league’s best interest. He also suggested that a vote on removing Snyder is possible. Those remarks prompted an angry response from the Commanders, who said that Snyder is going nowhere.

On Wednesday, Irsay sent a cryptic tweet strongly suggesting he had no intention of backing down from his comments.

“…You gotta stand,for something…or you’re gonna fall..for anything…”. JM🙏🏼 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) October 19, 2022

Irsay put the league in a tough spot with his comments, and the NFL might not be totally pleased regardless of how much of a point he may have. By doubling down, he is sending a message that he is not particularly concerned about that reaction.

Of course, it may be that Irsay jumped the gun with his comments, as the votes to get rid of Snyder do not seem to be there yet.