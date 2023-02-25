Dan Snyder won’t let Jeff Bezos bid on Commanders?

Bids to buy the Washington Commanders continue to roll in but to date, they have fallen short of owner Dan Snyder’s $6 billion floor.

Many expected that to change with a bid from billionaire Jeff Bezos, but the New York Post reports that he’s been forced to remain on the sidelines. Because of an ongoing feud with Bezos, the current Washington owner has blocked him from participating in the private auction.

Snyder remains unhappy with Bezos, who owns the Washington Post, after the newspaper ran a series of articles detailing the alleged sexual harassment that not only took place within the organization but that Snyder purportedly helped cover up.

Because of those reports, the NFL began to put pressure on Snyder to sell.

“He’s an ass and he may not want to give it up,” a source told the New York Post of Snyder.

Despite the stiff-arm from Snyder, Bezos continues to keep close tabs on bids for the Commanders. Earlier this week, the Washington Post reported that an investment bank was hired to explore a bid for the team while other reports suggest that’s been the case for months.

The NFL may continue to put pressure on Snyder to sell the team, especially to Bezos who would raise the value of other franchises around the league, but expectations are that they won’t go as far as voting him out.