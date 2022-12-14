Report reveals why NFL owners are unlikely to oust Dan Snyder

The NFL’s quarterly owners meetings are ongoing this week, and there was some speculation that the situation involving Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder could be a focus. That is less likely, but for one specific reason.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Wednesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” that while the Commanders will be discussed, it is not likely that Snyder’s 31 owners will make any effort to oust him from his position. That is because they are convinced that he is already selling the franchise, rendering that action unnecessary.

"I don't think a Dan Snyder vote is happening here because the owners believe that he's gonna sell" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/7G6LxrshHz — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 14, 2022

“As far as a vote, I don’t think that’s going to happen, because he’s sort of already gone down the line of saying ‘I may sell,'” Rapoport said. “If he’s saying ‘Hey, I might sell,’ I think a lot of owners believe that eventually he will, so they don’t want to do anything to take him off that.”

A separate report Wednesday from Mark Maske, Liz Clarke, and Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post seemed to reinforce this point. The report stated that the investment bank handling the sale is moving forward with the process, and sources close to the situation believe that a full sale is the most likely outcome.

There had been some speculation that owners might press Snyder in the wake of a damaging Congressional report on the franchise. If they really believe he is going to sell, they do not have much reason to do that other than to ensure that the process is continuing. That seems the most probable outcome.