Danica Patrick shares cryptic posts about relationships after Aaron Rodgers breakup

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick had what seemed like a very sudden breakup recently after they dated for two years, and the NASCAR driver may have shared some subtle thoughts about the split on Instagram over the weekend.

As Jaclyn Hendricks of Page Six noted, Patrick posted some cryptic quotes about relationships on her Instagram story Saturday. One was from Vienna Pharaon, who is a licensed marriage and family therapist.

“Look at the chosen relationship in your life and notice any themes,” the passage read. “What role do you play? Who are you with them? Who do you believe you need to be? What stories do you tell yourself about what they can offer you? What can they or can’t they handle?

“The way you choose people may offer you insight into what you’re craving or what shifts you may need to make in order to shift an overworked role you’ve held for a long time.”

A second quote that Patrick shared said, “The pain that we are given is the pain that we pass on.” That quote came from relationship coach Connor Beaton.

Fans began speculating that Rodgers and Patrick had split after Patrick unfollowed the Green Bay Packers star on Instagram. A rep for Patrick confirmed to E! that the two are “no longer together.”

Rodgers and Patrick bought a $28 million house together in Malibu late last year, so it certainly seems like they were planning to be together for the long haul. It also wasn’t that long ago that Patrick had a funny exchange with a diehard Rodgers fan on social media.