Report reveals where Daniel Jones, Giants stand in extension talks

The New York Giants expect to have Daniel Jones back as their starting quarterback next season, but it sounds highly unlikely that the two sides will be able to come to an agreement on a long-term deal.

Jones is set to become a free agent. The Giants last offseason chose not to exercise the fifth-year option on his rookie deal, which would have paid the former Duke star $22.4 million in 2023. Now, New York can either agree to a long-term deal or use the franchise tag on Jones.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini said on “NFL Live” Tuesday that the franchise tag is a virtual certainty at this point.

"On the New York [Giants] side of this, they are set on a certain number they think Daniel Jones is worth, and that's nowhere near what Jones' camp believes." —@diannaESPN on the Giants being likely to franchise tag Daniel Jones pic.twitter.com/RTMRUkuRqi — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 1, 2023

“From what I can tell through the conversations I’ve had with both sides, it seems that this thing is headed to the tag because they’re too spread out in terms of the money (the Giants are) willing to pay Daniel Jones and what Daniel Jones’ camp is looking for,” Russini said. “The numbers we’ve been hearing are a bit all over the place. From what I can gather, on the New York side they are set on a number that they think Daniel Jones is worth, and that’s nowhere near what Jones’ camp believes he’s worth.”

Jones is reportedly seeking a deal worth $45 million per year. That salary would make him one of the five highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL, but there’s a specific reason he is aiming that high.

Jones, who will turn 26 in May, threw for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2022 while quarterbacking the Giants to their first playoff appearance since 2016. He also rushed for 718 yards and 7 touchdowns. He made big strides under head coach Brian Daboll.

Judging by the comments Jones made at the end of the season, he seems to understand that his value is quite high.