Daniel Jones at center of Giants-Lions training camp fight

The New York Giants and Detroit Lions held a spirited joint training camp practice on Monday, and Daniel Jones was at the center of one of the scrums that broke out.

Tempers boiled over on more than one occasion during the early portion of the practice. At one point, Jones took exception to some extracurricular activity and aggressively shoved a Lions player. That led to players from both sides mixing it up.

DANNY DIMES AIN’T PLAYING FAIR THIS YEAR pic.twitter.com/kJ6dZ6Zcv2 — evin (@KayvonOjulari) August 5, 2024

You can see another angle:

Another scrum breaks out with Daniel Jones in the middle pic.twitter.com/IWl8a9dJRb — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) August 5, 2024

Shoving matches during joint practices are very common, but Giants fans liked seeing Jones at the center of that one. The former first-round pick has a lot to prove this year, and there have been indications that his own team has serious doubts about him.

Jones is owed $35.5 million in guaranteed money this season. That huge figure is likely the primary reason the Giants are going to give him one more chance to prove he is capable of winning games in the NFL. He also has an improved offensive line and should be healthy. Putting himself at the center of a practice scuffle is one small way for Jones to show how serious he is about the upcoming season.