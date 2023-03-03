Giants could reach long-term contract with Daniel Jones?

While it had looked increasingly likely that the New York Giants would have to use the franchise tag on quarterback Daniel Jones, there is apparently a growing chance that scenario may be avoided.

Jones and the Giants have made progress in contract talks and an agreement is at least possible by Tuesday, according to Jordan Ranaan of ESPN. The quarterback would likely get upwards of $40 million annually in any agreement.

Have heard in recent days there has been progress between Daniel Jones and the #Giants. Getting something done by Tuesday doesn’t seem unreasonable. It sounds as if there will be a four at the front of the annual salary. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 3, 2023

As recently as Wednesday, Jones and the Giants were characterized as being far apart in talks. This would suggest that they have at least made some progress in bridging their gap this week, which at the very least is a good sign for the relationship between the two sides.

Jones had something of a breakout season in 2022, throwing for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions to go with 718 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns on the ground.