Giants co-owner addresses Daniel Jones’ huge contract

Are the New York Giants dealing with buyer’s remorse regarding quarterback Daniel Jones’ big contract? Though there have been some signs that is the case, co-owner John Mara insists otherwise.

Jones signed a four-year, $160 million contract last season, but spent most of the campaign hurt and did not look great even when healthy. Mara, however, is adamant that Jones has more to offer, and will show as much now that the team has improved his supporting cast.

“Listen, I’m still happy we gave him that contract because I felt he played really well for us in ’22,” Mara said Thursday, via Jordan Ranaan of ESPN. “Last year he got hurt and, let’s be honest, when he was playing, we weren’t blocking anybody. So let’s give him a chance with a better offensive line and some weapons around him and see what he can do.”

The Giants did look into trading up in the NFL Draft for a quarterback, but Mara added that he was “nervous” about doing so.

“I was nervous about giving up too much to go get a quarterback,” Mara added. “I was prepared to let [general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll] do that if that is what they wanted to do. We made a decision to stay with Daniel and add a weapon for him, and I think that is going to work out for us.”

Jones’ contract is certainly a major talking point even within the organization. It was strongly suggested that it was a factor in some of the team’s other offseason moves.

It is safe to wonder if Jones is on a short leash despite the public statements of confidence. The fact that they considered drafting a quarterback has led many to believe that the team still has some doubts. A poor season from the quarterback could force the Giants into a major decision.