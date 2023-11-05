Daniel Jones suffers non-contact injury against Raiders

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones returned on Sunday from a multi-week absence, but he unfortunately suffered a new injury.

Jones started for the Giants against the Las Vegas Raiders after missing three games with a neck injury he sustained in Week 5. Early in the second quarter, Jones fell to the turf and immediately grabbed his right knee. There was no contact on the play, which is always a concerning sign.

Daniel Jones knee is injured pic.twitter.com/rJR06ivA2b — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) November 5, 2023

Jones was able to walk to off under his own power. He was briefly examined in the medical tent before heading to the locker room.

Rookie Tommy DeVito replaced Jones. Tyrod Taylor had been New York’s primary backup, but he suffered a frightening injury of his own in last week’s game against the New York Jets.

Jones was 4/9 for 25 yards prior to his exit. He also rushed for 9 yards.