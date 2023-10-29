Tyrod Taylor taken to hospital after suffering rib injury

New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor is out for the remainder of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

Taylor suffered a rib injury in the first half when he was tackled on a botched pass. The second-string quarterback was ruled out at halftime, and was taken to a local hospital.

The play Tyrod Taylor got hurt pic.twitter.com/lGWPhIP8xP — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) October 29, 2023

Tyrod Taylor has now been ruled out with a rib injury and has been taken to a local hospital. https://t.co/hXmZcOhWfR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2023

Third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito replaced Taylor and will play the remainder of the game.

This is the latest in a string of quarterback disasters for the Giants this season. Daniel Jones has missed three games with a neck injury, and the timing of his return is unclear. Taylor had been handling things in Jones’ absence, but he will be out for the remainder of this game, and questions will be raised about whether he could be able to play next week.