Report: Daniel Snyder sets deadline for Commanders ownership decision

April 5, 2023
by Grey Papke
Daniel Snyder on the field

Nov 5, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder watches pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders’ sale process may be drawing toward a close, at least based on a new report.

Snyder wants to select a winning bid for the Commanders by May 22, according to AJ Perez of Front Office Sports. That is one day before the Commanders are scheduled to begin voluntary OTAs, but more relevantly, it marks the start of the next NFL owners meetings.

The group led by Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris remains the frontrunner to win the bidding process, according to the report. Canadian businessman Steve Apostolopoulos remains in the running, while Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos is still looming over the process, though he has not made any bid to this point.

Reports had suggested that Snyder had at least two bids of $6 billion for the franchise, though there has been some doubt about whether those claims are accurate.

