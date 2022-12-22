Report: Daniel Snyder receiving huge bids for Commanders

While it is still not completely clear what Daniel Snyder’s plans are for the Washington Commanders, he will be making an enormous profit if he does decide to sell.

Snyder has received bids “well north” of $7 billion for the franchise, according to Mike Ozanian of Forbes. The sale would also include FedEx Field and the team’s corporate headquarters, and would easily break the record for the largest sale of an NFL team.

Forbes had valued the Commanders at $5.6 billion in August. The highest value ever paid for a sports team was the $4.65 billion purchase of the Denver Broncos earlier this year, so the Commanders sale looks set to obliterate that record.

While Snyder has not confirmed it, there is a growing belief that the embattled owner will sell, with the team facing multiple investigations. We do not know when that may happen, but if bids have been placed, the process is moving along at a good pace.