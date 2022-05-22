Report suggests Daniel Snyder’s Commanders ownership may be in trouble

NFL owners may be tiring of Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder enough to do something about it, according to a new report.

One unnamed NFL owner told Jarrett Bell of USA Today that league owners have started “counting votes” in a bid to remove Snyder from his position. 24 votes would be required among the 32 league owners to force Snyder to relinquish control of the franchise.

Several factors appear to be coming into play to potentially force owners’ hands. A new allegation made in February of inappropriate behavior and a toxic workplace culture by a former Washington employee has led to another NFL investigation. More recently, Snyder is being investigated by the Federal Trade Commission and the Virginia attorney general over allegations of financial impropriety, claims that the organization has vigorously denied.

“There’s growing frustration about the Washington situation and not over one issue, but over how much smoke there is,” another unnamed owner said. “I think everybody’s getting tired of it.”

Snyder would no doubt fight any attempt at removal, and it does not appear that any effort to do so is close. In reality, league owners will likely want to see what comes of the federal investigations before taking firm action. Still, Snyder appears to be facing a serious threat from his fellow owners, perhaps the greatest he has dealt with since purchasing the team in 1999.