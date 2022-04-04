Washington Commanders vehemently deny ticket revenue allegations

The Washington Commanders have responded to the allegations about their improper accounting.

Congress has been investigating the Commanders, as well as the NFL’s role in aiding the team, over sexual harassment allegations. But last week, the government said they were turning their focus into allegations of improper financial accounting by the team.

On Saturday, we learned that one of the allegations is that the Commanders withheld ticket revenue from the NFL. Teams are supposed to give 40 percent of their ticket revenue earned from home games to the league to be shared among teams. Washington was accused of pocketing extra revenue, which would be tantamount to stealing from the other teams and players.

In a statement released on Monday, the Commanders vehemently denied the allegations.

“There has been absolutely no withholding of ticket revenue at any time by the Commanders. These revenues are subject to independent audits by multiple parties. Anyone who offered testimony suggesting a withholding of revenue has committed perjury, plain and simple,” the team said in a statement.

The attorney for former longtime Washington employee, Jason Friedman, defended him in a statement. He is the one who provided testimony to congress about the allegations. The attorney says Friedman cannot speak freely due to a contract with the team.

Washington owner Daniel Snyder has managed to outrun every allegation that has come his/his team’s way. He would be facing major consequences if this allegation is found to be true.