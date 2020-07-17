Daniel Snyder issues statement addressing sexual harassment allegations

Daniel Snyder has been criticized for allowing the type of environment that was described in Thursday’s highly anticipated Washington Post article, but the longtime Washington NFL team owner insists the sexual harassment allegations are being taken seriously.

Snyder released a statement on Friday confirming that he has hired a firm to investigate the workplace environment of his franchise. He said the behavior that was described by 15 former female employees “has no place in our franchise or society.”

None of the women who spoke with the Washington Post accused Snyder of sexual misconduct, but there has been speculation that Snyder could still face disciplinary action from the NFL and even be forced to sell his team.

Washington recently fired two high-level executives, and both were mentioned in the story as having made inappropriate remarks to females while working for the team. There will likely be more personnel changes going forward.

There have long been calls for Snyder to sell the team both because of on-field performance and his past defense of the Redskins nickname, which is now being dropped. The allegations against several of his current and former employees have resulted in those calls being renewed.