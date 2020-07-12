Redskins reportedly fire two long-term executives in abrupt shakeup

The Washington Redskins continue to make big organizational changes during the offseason, and that even includes personnel.

According to Ben Standig and Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic, Director of Pro Personnel Alex Santos and Assistant Director of Pro Personnel Richard Mann II were both fired by Washington over the weekend. Santos had been with the organization since 2006, and Mann since 2010.

There had been rumors about Santos’ job security after owner Dan Snyder gave coach Ron Rivera significant organizational power, but Santos was at Rivera’s introductory press conference as well as the Senior Bowl.

The timing of the changes is unusual, as it’s rather late in the offseason for something like this to happen. The pro personnel department is an important one for an NFL team, and it’s strange that Washington would make significant changes to it in mid-July.

Even bigger changes appear to be coming to the organization in the days to come.