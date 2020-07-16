Ex-Redskins employees accused of sexual harassment in Washington Post report

The Washington Post on Thursday published its anticipated story about the Redskins, and the story explains why two executives and another team employee were either fired or let go recently.

The Post’s story cites current or former Redskins employees who accuse former team employees of sexual harassment and verbal abuse.

Those accused of sexual harassment in the workplace are:

– Larry Michael, the team’s former longtime radio voice. Michael is accused of speaking about the appearance of female colleagues in sexual tones. He left his position on Wednesday after 16 years.

– Alex Santos, former director of pro personnel. He is accused of making inappropriate remarks to several female employees and even making passes at female reporters covering the team. He was one of two executives fired over the weekend.

– Richard Mann II, assistant director of pro personnel, who faced two accusations of inappropriate comments. He was fired over the weekend.

– Dennis Greene, former president of business operations. He is accused of asking female sales staff workers to flirt with wealthy suite holders and wear tight clothing. His time with the team ended in 2018 over a scandal over cheerleaders.

– Mitch Gershman, former chief operating officer, who left the team in 2015. He is accused of sexual harassment and verbal abuse.

None of the people accused of the inappropriate behavior remain with the team. Two left the organization in previous years, while the other three have been fired/left within the past week.

This report comes at a time when Washington is also changing its team nickname and minority team owners are looking to sell. The really extreme rumors about the nature of the report turned out to be false.