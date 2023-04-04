Another ex-Patriot joins Josh McDaniels’ staff with Raiders

Josh McDaniels has lured yet another former New England Patriot to Las Vegas.

Danny Amendola has joined McDaniels’ staff with the Raiders, according to the team’s official website. Oliver Thomas of Pats Pulpit first noticed on Tuesday that Amendola had been added to the Raiders’ coaching staff directory with the title of coaching assistant/returners.

Multiple NFL reporters then confirmed the news.

Amendola played for the Patriots from 2013-2017. McDaniels was the team’s offensive coordinator for Amendola’s entire tenure in New England.

Amendola won two Super Bowls with the Patriots and was one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets, particularly in clutch moments during the postseason. He was also involved in several memorable trick plays that McDaniels drew up.

After Brady left the Patriots, Amendola took a swipe at Bill Belichick over the popular Brady vs. Belichick debate. His relationship with McDaniels obviously remains strong.

McDaniels has added several former Patriot players and coaches to the Raiders’ roster and staff over the past year. Amendola is the latest.