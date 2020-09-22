Darius Leonard tells awesome story of how he got his wedding ring back from fan

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard made a fan’s day by giving him a souvenir after Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, and the fan has since returned the favor.

The Colts allowed 2,500 fans to attend their home opener on Sunday. Following his team’s dominant 28-11 win, Leonard took his gloves off and tossed them to a fan. He later learned that his wedding ring accidentally slipped off his finger and was inside one of the gloves.

I need that — Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) September 21, 2020

Leonard had a good sense of humor about the situation from the start.

Fortunately, the story had a happy ending. In an appearance on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” Tuesday, Leonard explained how the fans who caught the gloves contacted his wife via direct message and returned the ring.

Story of the day: how @dsleon45 got his wedding ring back after accidentally throwing it to a fan Sunday! … with @jayharrisEspn pic.twitter.com/qjBIgF5X21 — Hannah Storm (@HannahStormESPN) September 22, 2020

“It was amazing. I always say it’s a showcase of his parents, you know with the honesty of saying that they found it” Leonard said of the young fan who caught his gloves. “Like you said, some people wouldn’t have said anything and would have said it’s a souvenir. I thank them for blessing me to get my ring back and for their honesty. It couldn’t happen to a better family.”

Leonard is one of the best young players in the NFL, and he’s easy to root for. Fans loved when he shared where his inspiration comes from. It would have been a shame if he lost his wedding ring while trying to do something nice for a fan.