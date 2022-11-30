Eagles DB has big praise for Jordan Love

Jordan Love made a brief but notable cameo for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday after Aaron Rodgers left the game due to injury, and while it was not enough to win the game, it did make an impression on one opponent.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Darius Slay made some unprompted comments about Love on his “Big Play Slay” podcast Tuesday, and the veteran cornerback came away very impressed with the young quarterback. Slay admitted the Philadelphia defense was thrilled to see Rodgers leave the game, but Love seriously impressed Slay with his confidence and ability.

Some really cool stuff on Love from Darius Slay on his podcast/YT show. Slay's obviously played a long time, faced a lot of QBs. Imo this type of unprompted praise isn't nothing. "Green Bay got a bright, bright future . . . cuz buddy was slinging it." pic.twitter.com/D5UYQrYaqr — Sam Holman (@Sam_DHolman) November 30, 2022

“Young buck come in, actually did a very, very solid job. Green Bay got a bright, bright future,” Slay said of Love. “I ain’t gonna lie, he low-key looked like A-Rod, like he’s been learning a lot. He’s got a lot of talent. He’s just got to wait his time, just like how A-Rod waited his time for Brett Favre. His time will come.

“You can see the gunslinging mentality he had, just like [Rodgers], with the quick release, the flick, kicking the back leg up. He’s copy-and-pasting him, for sure. That’s a great player to be copy-and-pasting from.”

Slay is a veteran and is regarded as one of the league’s better cornerbacks. He has seen his share of quarterbacks, which makes his praise even more noteworthy.

The Packers chose Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, a pick that caused some controversy due to its long-term payoff on a team that was in win-now mode. This is Love’s third NFL season and after sitting behind Rodgers for all of them, one would expect him to have picked up some things. Slay certainly believes he has, and Love’s teammates seem to think the same. That is no doubt why some would like to see Love get more of an opportunity with Rodgers banged up.

Love went 6/9 for 113 yards in his brief appearance Sunday, which included a 63-yard touchdown pass to Christian Watson.