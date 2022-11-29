Robert Griffin III has bold message for Packers

Robert Griffin III delivered a bold message for the Green Bay Packers.

Griffin was speaking on ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” program ahead of the Week 12 Monday Night Football game between Indianapolis and Pittsburgh. RG3 said that he thinks the Packers should hold out the injured Aaron Rodgers in order to give Jordan Love an opportunity.

“I think the Packers should play Jordan Love, but I don’t think they will,” said Griffin. “I don’t think there’s anybody in that building that has the gonads to tell Aaron Rodgers that he needs to sit down for the time being. Because the best for the organization is to find out over the next five games whether Jordan Love is the quarterback of the future. I don’t think that they will do that.”

Griffin acknowledged that Rodgers gives the team the best chance to win, but he said they should find out if Love is the quarterback of the future.

Though that sounds great, there is one issue with Griffin’s proposal, and it’s something Booger McFarland pointed out. The Packers signed Rodgers to a 3-year deal, so the defending two-time NFL MVP is the immediate future of the team.

Rodgers, who is dealing with a broken thumb and ribs injury, has said that he will play for Green Bay so long as they’re mathematically in the playoff race. It’s not a stretch to think that Love will be getting his shot for the 4-8 Packers before the season ends.