Top Giants WR skips workouts over his contract

A top New York Giants wide receiver is the latest to skip voluntary workouts in search of a new contract.

Darius Slayton, the Giants’ leading receiver in 2023, was absent from the first day of the team’s voluntary workouts, according to Jordan Ranaan of ESPN. Slayton signed a two-year, $12 million contract last offseason, but wants a new deal after another year as the team’s top performer.

Slayton caught 50 passes for 770 yards and four touchdowns in 2023 and has led the team in receiving for four of the last five years. Admittedly, his numbers are underwhelming, but he managed them in an offense that managed just 16 touchdown receptions all season, and he likely wants to be rewarded for his consistency.

The Giants’ receiving situation is certainly clouded in uncertainty. Their second-leading receiver last year is contemplating retirement, which could leave them even thinner in the playmaker department. They do hold the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and could certainly address the position that way.