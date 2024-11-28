Darren Rizzi has chance of earning Saints’ head coach job?

New Orleans Saints interim coach Darren Rizzi could at least have a chance of working his way into the full-time job depending on how the team finishes its season.

Rizzi has made an impression on the Saints by winning his first two games, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Fowler added that there is some belief that Rizzi would have a strong case for the permanent head coaching job if he were able to finish the season 5-3.

The Saints have a manageable schedule down the stretch, with winnable games against the Giants and Raiders. Matchups with the Rams, Commanders, Packers, and Buccaneers might prove more difficult, but the Saints are coming off home wins against Atlanta and Cleveland.

Rizzi definitely seems to have changed the culture around the Saints a bit since taking over for Dennis Allen following Week 9. There is no questioning his enthusiasm, and he has also made some player-friendly changes to practices.

On the other hand, even if Rizzi puts together a strong finish to the season, the Saints may want to be wary of what has happened to the last team to remove their coach’s interim tag based on a surprisingly strong finish.